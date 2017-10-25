Stockland moves on $575m North Rocky housing estate

EXCITING MOVE: Stockland is pushing forward with a major residential development at Parkhurst.

STOCKLAND is pushing ahead with a major residential development in North Rockhampton on the back of Adani's FIFO hub announcement.

The national property development giant has decided the time is right to strike in Rockhampton having previously put its massive Parkhurst development on hold.

Now as the Rockhampton region builds momentum, Stockland has lodged plans with the council for the first stage of a $575 million residential community called Ellida.

If approved, the first stage will see Stockland develop 126 residential lots and a district scale recreational parkland, with a further 2000 lots to be developed in future stages.

Stockland project director Andrew Astorquia said Ellida was "set to become Rockhampton's newest masterplanned community, capturing picturesque views over Ramsey Creek and the rolling hills of Parkhurst".

"Located only 10 kilometres north of the Rockhampton CBD, with future highway access, convenience shopping,

parks and playgrounds, Ellida will meet the ever increasing demands of Rockhampton's families," Mr Astorquia said.

The site of the proposed Stockland development. Adam Wratten

"We are still in the early planning, design and approvals phase and look forward to providing more information to the community at a later date."

A thrilled Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday said it was exciting to see Stockland move forward with the development after the initial application period lapsed.

"It's very exciting that this is coming back to the market," Cr Strelow said.

"It's good to see Stockland step up with confidence in this community."

She said the timing was "no coincidence".

L-R Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow, Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj, and member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne after the signing of the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub and airport. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani4

Senior council representatives kept Stockland appraised of its Adani bid during the lengthy negotiations to secure the mining giant's FIFO operation.

Adani's decision to jointly use Rockhampton and Townsville as FIFO hubs for its Carmichael Mine will see 1100 guaranteed jobs for people in the Rockhampton region during the construction phase.

Cr Strelow spoke up about Stockland's focus on building engaged communities and experience in developing major residential projects.

She said she was confident they would create "some beautiful lots" on the site, along William Palfry Drive.

And in another positive sign, Cr Strelow said Stockland wasn't the only residential developer eyeing off Rockhampton.

The council has identified the Parkhurst corridor for future residential growth.

"It's lovely land there, undulating hills," Cr Strelow said.

"Stockland do their master planning and marketing very well and they really encourage members of their communities to get to know each other."

The 1133-page application says future residents will be able to enjoy the many benefits provided, including the creation of environmental and conservation areas, community facilities and a neighbourhood centre, which are all interconnected by a series of local parks and open space corridors.

Key features include:

A community building;

Park shelter and barbecue facilities;

A dog off-leash area;

Various play areas (junior, middle and senior;

A multi-use sports court;

Open lawn space and kickabout areas; and

Networks of pedestrian/cycle pathways.

Lots on the 67.7ha of land will range in size from 420m² to 704m².

Back in 2010, when the project first publicly surfaced, it was reported Stockland paid $10m for the land.

Then Mayor Brad Carter hailed the development, saying it demonstrated the unlimited potential of the region for high-quality growth.