Stockland retailer shares outcome of Police Beat meeting

SECURITY issues with delinquent juveniles dominated last night's well-attended retailers' meeting at Stockland Rockhampton.

About 90 people representing various retail outlets were at the 90 minute meeting, but any hopes they had of a permanent police presence being introduced at the popular centre were soon dashed.

Police officers attending the meeting said they did not have the resources to provide a permanent presence at the shopping complex.

Their advice followed an e-petition which was launched last week pushed for a Police Beat to be reintroduced at Stockland had gained 1290 signatures.

A retailer at the meeting said police had made 12 arrests in nine days at the centre.

A number of retailers spoke about their experience with unruly young people stealing from stores and causing mischief.

On July 18 at 9.30pm, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl entered Stockland through a fire door and proceeded to rob and vandalise a Donut King vendor.

The teens jumped over Donut King's front counter and vandalised the centre, stole a number of food products and proceeded to vandalise not just Donut King but the shopping centre in total.

A chocolate fondue machine was also used to vandalise other locations.

The teens caused intentional damage to a Subway store on Blanchard St, where they threw rocks at windows and caused more damage before they were detained by the owners of another business.

The retailer said Stockland management advised stakeholders at the meeting that Stockland would be lifting security officer presence at the centre and also increasing CCTV coverage.

Another retailer suggested Stockland reintroduce a night shopping rule that restricted children from under 15 years of age from entering a store without their parents.

A retailer said the Tuesday night meeting did not resolve the current security concerns but he believed it would lay the framework for progress going forward.

Stockland Shopping Centre will provide a comment tomorrow.