Stockland reveal live music and centre update plans

The Terrace at the Rockhampton Stockland Shopping Centre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ENTERTAINMENT while you devour delicious offerings at The Terrace is the latest attraction at Stockland Rockhampton.

Stockland Rocky will tomorrow launch live music sessions at The Terrace as part of an ongoing Friday night offering.

From 6pm-9m every Friday until the end of July, diners at relatively new dining precinct will be treated to the entertainment.

A Stockland Rockhampton spokesperson encouraged locals to come along and enjoy the atmosphere.

"The Terrace continues to be a growing local favourite, offering customers a first class dining experience right here at Stockland Rockhampton,” the spokesperson said.

"We invite the community to join us to enjoy some great live music while relaxing with friends and family.”

The introduction of live music sessions is just one of the exciting additions to Stockland Rocky's offering, with the spokesperson revealing a centre reconfiguration was also under way.

"Stockland continues to explore a number of opportunities to further enhance and improve Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre to respond to changing customer needs,” the spokesperson said.

"We're continuing to introduce a number of exciting new stores at Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre most recently with the arrival of Emma and Roe, Famous Footwear and PillowTalk Home joining the centre in recent months and our new arrival, Laser Clinics Australia

"As part of an ongoing reconfiguration of the centre, a number of stores have also recently relocated. Betts have relocated and are now trading next to Cotton On, Surf Dive 'N' Ski have relocated and are now trading next to TS14+ and Sanity have relocated and are now trading next to Wallace Bishop.”