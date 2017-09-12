Stockland Rockhampton launches legal action on major rival

THE owners of Rockhampton's biggest shopping centre are attempting to block the development of an ALDI store, proposed to go in across the road.

Stockland Property Management have launched legal action in the Planning and Environment Court against the development of a service station, shop, showroom and food and drink outlet at 337-341 Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue.

In June, Rockhampton Regional Council approved the application.

Mayor Margaret Strelow has previously said the move to bring ALDI to Rockhampton had been five years in the making.

"Probably what's most exciting is that something that our community have been pressuring us for, have been lobbying us for, since 2012 - 2013 is now going to be delivered," Cr Strelow said when ALDI initially announced its intentions to come to Rockhampton in January.

In June, councillors heard the centre was expected to create 200 jobs in the construction phase while the ongoing operations would see 180 employed.

However, Stockland last month lodged its legal action in the planning court.

ALDI Property director Brendan Geary, Mayor Strelow and Cr Ellen Smith announce new Rockhampton ALDI stores. Rockhampton Regional Council

A Stockland's spokesperson yesterday said the appeal was based on the view that the application conflicted with the planning scheme Strategic Framework, Zone and Zone Precinct Provisions of the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015.

"In our view, the development has also not appropriately addressed a number of local impacts including catering for adequate parking or pedestrian walkways," the spokesperson said.

In their legal submission, Stockland also claimed the "scale and form of the development is not appropriate for the location, based on its proximity to an established major centre that is located adjacent to the proposal across Moores Creek Rd".

It said the development application, which was not accompanied by an economist's report, did not demonstrate that the intended role or successful functioning of higher order centres is not compromised.

It also said the shop component of the proposed development, comprising the supermarket, had an area of 1950sqm, which was almost quadruple the gross floor area stipulated in the relevant assessment benchmark.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee chair Cr Ellen Smith said it was not unusual that decisions surrounding applications of this type were challenged in the courts.

ALDI is also looking to develop a second site at South Rockhampton proposed for Gladstone Rd.