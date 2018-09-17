Stockland Rockhampton reveals new store opening soon

SHOE fans will have a new shopping destination at Stockland Rockhampton soon, when Platypus Shoes opens later this month.

The new store will take up over 120sq m of floor space near the KMart end of the shopping centre and is set to become a popular destination for iconic brands.

Daniel Agostinelli, Group CEO of Accent Group, said the company was thrilled to be opening a new store in Rockhampton.

"We pride ourselves on stocking the latest and greatest footwear and apparel and look forward to bringing a new sense of style to the Rockhampton region,” he said.

"We are currently recruiting for an Assistant Store Manager at the new store and would like to encourage all locals who are passionate about sneakers to apply.”

Have your say: Which stores do you want to see in Rockhampton?

The official store opening is scheduled for September 20.

Fiona Papworth, Regional Retail Manager, Stockland, said the centre continued to diversify its range of stores.

"With a great range of iconic sneaker brands from around the world, and a passionate team dedicated to helping shoppers find their unique look, Platypus Shoes will make a fantastic addition to our current fashion offering,” she said.

Don't forget to vote on our poll about which shops you'd like to see in the region here.