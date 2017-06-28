Stockland Rockhampton store's $50K building claim dismissed

A business in Stockland Rockhampton has had a $50,000 claim for defective building work dismissed.

A ROCKHAMPTON business's $50,000 claim for a roof repair has been dismissed by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

In a judgment handed down mid-June, it was determined a suspended plasterboard ceiling installed in a shop at Stockland Rockhampton was not defective as claimed by the business.

An application against the builder was lodged by the business in March 2016.

The Morning Bulletin has chosen not to name the parties involved.

The claim requested the ceiling "be repaired and fully repainted, at no cost or disruption to our business” with an external security guard supplied to watch over stock while work was underway, or $4000 excluding GST be paid to the business owner, a plasterer by trade, to organise repair work.

When the application was heard by the tribunal in February, the business amended the claim amount to $75,013.97 comprised of $33,090 repair work and $41,923.97 loss of trade.

However, the business was told this amount would escalate the claim from a minor to major commercial building dispute.

In light of this, the claim was reduced to total $50,000 comprising $36,399 repair and $13,601 for loss of trade.

The business had taken over the lease of the shop from the original lessee in May 2014.

Damage was first noticed in the shop ceiling on November 17, 2015 and the builder was contacted on December 14 that year.

A complaint was lodged with Queensland Building and Construction Commission on February 8, 2016 and a February 29 inspection found cracking to two areas of the square set joint, as well as several popped screws.

The business did not present evidence of loss due to rent, loss of wages, or loss of income as a result of the damage during the hearing.

The tribunal heard the claim for economic loss was based on a quote from a construction company and calculated on the basis that work would force the business to close for nine days.

The business owner said the initial $4000 claim was based on his doing the work himself, having been a plasterer by trade, but it had escalated once other professionals had become involved.

An October 2016 quote from the construction company indicated the whole ceiling could be replaced for $36,399.

The tribunal heard evidence from a technical manager at a building and construction material company that he could not say conclusively complete replacement of the ceiling was needed.

He said it was possible less extensive repairs could be undertaken.

Evidence was also given on behalf of the builder the claim was made against that there were cheaper ways to rectify the cracking.

Further evidence on behalf of the builders by an engineer indicated the cracking was caused by movement of the building and could be easily covered.

In coming to their decision, the tribunal noted the lack of documents relating to the lease and sub-lease of the premises could have affected the outcome.

The tribunal found the business did not sufficiently establish defective work by the builder and the claim for $36,399 repair work was dismissed.

The tribunal said even if defective work had been found, "The extraordinary increase in (the business's) claim from $4,400.00 to $75,013.97 in the course of the proceedings, in itself gives rise to scepticism as to the validity of the quantum of its claims”.

Likewise, the tribunal found the business had not provided evidence regarding the disruption of trade, with minor works able to be carried out at night without ceasing trade.

The application was wholly dismissed.