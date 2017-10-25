Stockland Rockhampton unveils exciting new $370k addition

Alex Torr (3) enjoying time in the new Stocklands Rockhampton playground.

KARLEE Hiron was surrounded by her mother, grandmother and aunt as they watched her daughter Addyson have the time of her life at Stockland Rockhampton.

The toddler this morning had a great time playing around on a new $370,000 innovative children's playground, which has just been unveiled at Rockhampton's biggest shopping centre.

Addyson and her mum were both big fans.

Karylee said it was great to have a play space for children in the shopping centre again.

"You can sit and enjoy a coffee while the kids have fun," she said.

"It is a wonderful, safe environment and you can always see where the kids are."

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Andrew Provan expressed his excitement to open the new play space and share it with the community.

The project has been in the making for two years after a community consultation program was launched which gained considerable feedback from shoppers.

Mr Provan said shoppers wanted the design of the play area to reflect the local area and be placed in the food court section.

Shoppers could notice the attention to detail that had been put into the concept of the playground.

The theme of the playground was a local cattle property.

One of the stand-out features of the playground were the 'Brahmchairs' where parents could sit and watch their children play in a seat which resembled a Brahman.

There was also a large tree where possums, birds and geckos could be spotted and where children could play underneath in the hollowed-out trunk.

Mr Provan said the top priority was to create a space that was both accessible and inclusive for children of all abilities.

It quickly proved to be a big hit with children and their families.

A local photographer, Nathan White was enlisted to set the scene for the side walls of the playground where shots of rural land dominated.

The playground is just one of several exciting additions making their way to Stockland Rockhampton, including the arrival of popular clothing giant H&M on November 2.

A grand opening party will be held for the new playground on Saturday from 9am at Stockland Rockhampton.