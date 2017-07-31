26°
Stockland Rocky reveal exciting shop make-over plans

Amber Hooker
| 31st Jul 2017 12:33 PM
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK310816cstockland2

MUCH-loved stores will reopen "better than before” and exciting new shopping experiences lie ahead at Stockland Rockhampton.

Centre manager Andrew Proven has confirmed the recently gutted and removed Jamaica Blue would return mid-August with the "latest evolution” of Jamaica Blue store design.

The fresh food and coffee franchise are also on the lookout for new staff with a number of jobs advertised including a manager, baristas, cooks and "cafe all rounders”.

Cosmetics Plus also raised eyebrows when they boarded up recently, but will open a new store opposite Muffin Break next month.

The reshuffle follows a series of recent new store openings, including the Universal Store last month.

A number of major retailers have also revealed plans to take up shop in the city's largest shopping centre. International fashion icon H&M confirmed they would open a store by the end of the year, drawing their popular styles ever-closer to Rockhampton shoppers' fingertips.

READ | 40 jobs as global retailer H&M reveals Rocky store

Leading book retailer QBD is also due to open early September, and are also on the lookout for management and retail staff.

The centre also has plans for a multi-million dollar extension before the Rockhampton Regional Council which would see their footprint and offerings grow dramatically.

If the $45 million project is given the tick, a new entertainment and leisure precinct will connect a renovated cinema complex and the existing centre.

READ | Stockland Rocky's mega expansion plans revealed

It will also include 11 new food and speciality stores.

Mr Proven said the centre's strategy was to offer the best retail experience for the people of Rockhampton.

"We're continuing to enhance our centre to offer the best retail offering with the best in store designs for our customers,” he said.

"We look forward to reopening these much loved stores next month, looking even better than before.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business buy retail rockahmpton business stockland rockhampton

