Stockland Rocky's expansion plans for big department store

Stockland Rockhampton has applied allow for a new discount department store to be added to the centre. An artist's impression of the proposed development.

STOCKLAND Rockhampton has applied to extend the North Rockhampton site to make way for a new department store.

The application lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council seeks approval for the addition of a new discount department store near KMart with a floor space of 2,066 square metres, as well minor modifications to the existing car parking layout.

It comes after the retail giant last year had a $45 million entertainment precinct development approved which is set to feature 11 new food stores and an extension to the cinema.

Stockland Rockhampton plans to add a new discount department store adjacent to Coles. Contributed

The expansion will be built around the existing cinema complex, however, the application includes provision to build a seventh screen at the complex and reconfigure the lobby to bring it up to the same level as the main shopping centre and new walkway.

Speaking about the new application, Stockland Development Manager, Michael Buchanan said the company was continuing to look for development opportunities to "draw the biggest and best brands” to the city.

"This development proposal sees us responding to our customers' feedback to ensure Stockland Rockhampton remains the retail destination of choice for customers, and the number one shopping destination in the region,” he said.

"We look forward to working with Council on our submission and will provide further details of our plans to the community when available.”

The red outline shows the footprint of the planned expansion at Stockland Rockhampton. Contributed

Earlier this year, The Morning Bulletin reported North American discount chain TK Maxx was looking to continue its fast-paced Australian rollout with new regional locations.

The Morning Bulletin understands a TK Maxx executive was scouting Rockhampton before Christmas, but may not follow Harris Scarfe and H&M into Stockland Rockhampton due to space restrictions.

However, the planned extension may be the perfect space for the popular discount chain.

A $45 million expansion to the entertainment precinct at Stockland Rockhampton was approved in 2017. Contributed

In January, a TK Maxx spokesperson said details had not yet been announced for planned store openings in 2018.

The retail giant only opened its first Australian store in 2017 but has quickly added dozens of locations to its list including site in Brisbane, Ipswich, Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Townsville with 38 stores Australia-wide.

On Tuesday a TK Maxx spokeswoman said the company was opening two new stores in Australia next month.

The first is in Craigieburn, Melbourne on May 3 and the second in Tuggerah on the New South Wales central coast on May 17.

"Beyond that we haven't made any further announcements and I can't comment on anything that's not confirmed,” the spokeswoman said.

TK Maxx stores are also now open in Northland Shopping Centre in Preston Victoria and Blacktown, New South Wales.