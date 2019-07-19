Stockland staff scared for safety during shocking vandalism

Shots from the video footage Jacinta Corbett took on her phone after vandals targeted Stockland's Donut King on Thursday night.

JACINTA Corbett and her colleagues were stuck, huddled in Stockland Rockhampton's toilets on Thursday night, worried about "getting rolled” by a pack of vandals who were trashing the centre.

Upon leaving the toilets, Ms Corbett was met with an appalling sight: soft drink bottles everywhere, their contents sprayed down the long stretch of floor from Donut King all the way up to Adairs.

There was chocolate sauce and toppings from Donut King covering the countertops and floors, with signs, food trays and other property tossed everywhere.

Ms Corbett, who works at Optus, attempted to call security but the line had been disconnected.

"We just have to shut our doors and hope they don't walk down and see we're still in store before security comes up,” she said.

"The worst part is, the poor lady that owns Donut King has now lost stock, will have to spend time and money to clean it all up, but the idiots who cause all the mess just run off with probably zero repercussions.

"It's getting so bad that it's dangerous to work til 9pm.

"Life is too short for you to be scared to walk to your car.”

Anti-social behaviour has long been the norm at the shopping centre, with reports of vandalism, harassment and theft becoming more and more common.

This morning Ms Corbett posted the startling footage of the aftermath on Facebook and was met by outrage with over 400 comments by 10am.

Police will be making a statement about the vandalism this morning.

Facebook reacts

Gail Toon: "I even hate going there now scared to park any where and always look around before I get out of car.”

Catherine Wisley: "That's disgraceful!! I hope they get what they deserve. Should make them clean it and work off their debt.”

Samantha Kingston: "They should be made to pay for the clean up. They do this all the time.”

Rosie Stevens: "If Stockland don't do something to stop this, soon there won't be too many customers going there.”

Rhiannon Nutsch: "I work in the centre and I can tell you now both myself, colleagues and staff from other stores hold genuine concern for our safety. It is only a matter of time before this behaviour escalates and someone is seriously hurt.”

Anique Portch: "This is EXACTLY why I'm leaving the centre for the first time in over a decade of working in there. It is so unsafe, you can't look at people sideways without getting abused.”