Stockland supports community groups to the tune of $300K

Stockland has announced the launch of its annual CARE Grants program for 2021, inviting CQ not-for-profit and community groups to apply for funding to support local infrastructure, programs and opportunities.

This year, Stockland will award up to $300,000 to eligible organisations countrywide in an effort to help foster thriving communities now and into the future.

Amy Hogan, National Manager of Group Sustainability at Stockland, said: “We understand this past year has been particularly challenging for not-for-profits and local organisations with the bushfires and COVID-19, and are pleased to be able to recognise and support some of those in our communities who make positive changes in the places where they live, work, shop and play.”

Since 2014, the Stockland CARE Grants program has distributed more than $1.7 million in funding to more than 1,500 local community groups across the country.

Past recipients have included environmental groups, animal care and welfare groups, local charities, primary and high schools seeking additional funds to launch special, community-based programs, as well as a host of local sporting, special interest, seniors and social clubs.

Organisations seeking funding are encouraged to apply for a CARE Grant through their local Stockland Shopping Centre, Residential Community or Retirement Living Village or by visiting stockland.com.au/caregrants.

Stockland’s CARE Grants program is accepting entries from 9am (AEDT) Monday 15 February 2021 and close at 5pm (AEDT) on Friday 12 March 2021.

Community groups will be selected based on a range of criteria relating to Stockland’s key community and environmental focus areas and their proximity to Stockland assets.

For more information on the Stockland CARE Grants program, past recipients and selection criteria please visit: stockland.com.au/caregrants.