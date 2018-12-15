Stocklands retailer of the year reveals secrets of success

Stellarossa staff accepting their award at the Stockland Rockhampton Excellence in Retail 2018 Awards

OFFERING more than just coffee, Stellarossa have taken out the top spot as Stockland's best retailer.

The mega shopping centre held its annual retail in excellence awards at the start of the month at St Aubin's Village.

More than 120 retailers and staff attended, including centre management staff.

Stellarossa was named as retailer of the year for 2018.

It was even a special day - the shop received the award on December 1, its second birthday.

To have won the biggest award after being open for just a couple of years was a big shock to staff.

"It was awesome, unexpected but really good,” store owner Leeanne Rosel said.

She said the success came down to hard work, long hours, and a good team of staff.

THE BEST: Leeanne Rosel and staff at Stellarossa in Stockland. Allan Reinikka ROK121218astellar

The business supports 11 staff from baristas, cooks, wait staff and dish washes.

"Mainly just trying to give really good friendly customer service all the time... we have a lot of regulars and we look after them, they are more like our friends not like our customers,” she said.

Ms Rosel has been in the coffee industry for some time, having owned the first coffee van in the region in 2005.

She says another key success factor was having good consistent coffee.

"Doesn't matter who is on, it is always good,” she said.

"Boils down to reputation through good service, good coffee and good food.”

Having already had a few small businesses under her belt, Ms Rosel took on the Stockland Stellarossa franchise because of the location.

And it has worked out well.

"All the shops around us get along famously... we're like our own little town down this end of Stockland,” she said.

From here, Ms Rosel has plans of keeping up the quality while improving and growing.

They have also just launched a new summer menu with more salad options and a new light seafood option including fish and calamari but still keeping the classic pizzas.