Stockman hurt after his horse steps on cattledog

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service near Thangool, where a man from Biloela was injured whilst mustering cattle.

A STOCKMAN has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after his horse threw him after treading on a cattledog while mustering.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a property 8km South West of Thangool at noon yesterday, where the Biloela man, aged about 50, had suffered suspected broken ribs and a punctured lung from the fall.

The incident occurred after the horse stepped on the dog accompanying the rider startling his mount and bucking the rider from the saddle.

The patient was treated on scene by the QAS Critical Care Paramedic and doctor before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.