Stoinis well grilled in massive BBL helmet strike

Ground staff cover the wicket during a rain delay in Launceston.

THE Melbourne Stars have successfully walked the Duckworth-Lewis tightrope to beat the Hobart Hurricanes in a rain-interrupted Big Bash League game.

The match on Monday night in Launceston was called off with the Stars on 3-55 off 7.3 overs, chasing a revised target of 80 from 11 overs. T

Their score was enough under the Duckworth-Lewis system to secure a four-run win, their second over Hobart this summer.

Opener Marcus Stoinis got struck flush on the grill of his helmet trying to duck a Riley Meredith delivery but persevered to hit 25.

James Faulkner gave the Hurricanes a sniff with back-to-back wickets in the first over.

The former Australia all-rounder had the ball swinging to trap Nic Maddinson (two) and Nick Larkin for a duck.

But the Stars were measured from there.

Peter Handscomb notched a valuable 22 not out and put on a 52-run stand with Stoinis.

Earlier, play was halted twice in the Hobart innings as they reached 5-69 from 11 overs after being sent in.

It was an evening of mixed emotions for D'Arcy Short, who was dismissed for a third-ball duck.

Short was moments before the match called into Australia's one-day squad for a three-game series against India next month after Sean Abbott withdrew injured.

Short edged Dale Steyn (2-12 from two overs) to Handscomb in the opening over.

Lightning strikes and rain forced the umpires to pause play in the sixth over, before rain again stopped the contest with the Hurricanes 3-56 after 9.4 overs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-14) took the wicket of opener Caleb Jewell (26 from 28 balls) in the final over.