STOKED BLOKE: Gladstone man wins after buying first ticket

A Gladstone man has won $200,000 after purchasing his first Lucky Lotteries ticket online.

YOU'VE got to be in it to win it - that's an adage that stands true for one lucky Gladstone man.

He recently won $200,000 after buying his first-ever Lucky Lotteries ticket online.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, initially didn't believe the news.

"I thought at first it was a dodgy email," he said.

"I checked my online account and saw that I had won."

On Tuesday afternoon, a Golden Casket official phoned the man to confirm the prize.

"I only bought the ticket because I saw the jackpot has reached over $60 million," he said.

"This is the first time I've played Lucky Lotteries ever - I can't believe it."

When asked how he'll spend the money, the man said his plans were 'pretty dull'.

"Probably be really boring and mostly I'll use it to pay off the house," he said.

"I think it's highly likely we'll go on a holiday.

"I'll have to let it all soak in before I decide what happens.

"I think I need to sit down and stop shaking and let it all soak in before I do anything."

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize pool sits at $61.48 million, with the Super Jackpot prize pool at $890,000.