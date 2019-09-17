Menu
Crime

Stole car, smashed into business doors and stole 100 items

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2019 12:30 PM
A 21-YEAR-OLD with a 16-page criminal record including 30 breaches of bail, allegedly stole a car with two juveniles, drove it through the front doors of a business and stole over 100 items.

Joshua Lionel Edward Brown applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premise and commit indictable offence, possessing tainted property.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Brown, with three juvenile co-accused, attended the first victim’s address about 1am on Saturday, September 14, and allegedly stole the keys to a motor vehicle which was used to drive forcefully through the front doors of a Blackwater business.

He said 55 sports jerseys and 58 shorts, knives and other items were stolen.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the police affidavit stated the vehicle caused structural damage to the business.

“It appears the motor vehicle keys were located on the defendant at 7am on September 14,” he said.

Mr Press said the police evidence was moderately strong.

Snr Constable Rumford said Brown was sentenced on February 16 to 18 months prison and allegedly committed these offences while on parole.

Mr Press denied Brown bail, remanded him in custody and set the matter to be mentioned on November 14.

