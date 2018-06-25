Stolen animals have turned up a year later in the pound

ENCOURAGING ANIMAL LOVERS: Councillor Ellen Smith with german shepherd Candy was at the Snip and Chip event yesterday to lend her support.

ENCOURAGING ANIMAL LOVERS: Councillor Ellen Smith with german shepherd Candy was at the Snip and Chip event yesterday to lend her support. Vanessa Jarrett

DOGS and families roamed the grounds of Rigalsford Park on Elphinstone Street yesterday for the inaugural Rockhampton Regional Council's Snip and Chip event.

The day was an opportunity for Rockhampton region residents to access discounted desexing, vaccinations and micro-chipping and view pet market stalls, adoption stalls and other animal information.

Chair of Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee, Councillor Ellen Smith, said it was fantastic to see the large turnout.

"We have had a great day, lots of people have turned up,” she said,

"Thank you very much to everyone who supported our first event.”

Cr Smith encouraged Rockhampton residents to get their dogs micro-chipped in accordance with local laws and also for their own peace of mind.

She said micro-chipping is reassurance for owners that if their pets do end up in the pound, they will get their animal back.

"Through our local laws advertising and animal management we have in place, a lot of people are stepping up and getting their animals micro-chipped,” she said.

"Because they can see the benefit, I have heard stories through our RRC local laws officers of animals that have been stolen and a year later have turned up in the pound, they run the micro-chip scanner over them and they are reunited with their owners.

"We have these wonderful stories coming out of micro-chipping.”

Updating your address on the micro-chip is also imperative if you move house, Cr Smith said.

"The micro-chip will read the address that is on there and council will try to contact the owner at that address,” Cr Smith said.

Around 130 de-sexing vouchers were pre-purchased prior to yesterday.

There are around 14,000 registered dogs in the Rockhampton region.

On the long-standing argument of which animal is a better pet, cats or dogs, Cr Smith sat on the fence.

She said she loved cats but "probably not as much as she loved dogs”.

Cr Smith recently took in two new kittens who she is besotted with.

"A lot of people don't like cats and it's because people don't look after them properly,” she said.

"I feed my cats twice a day and I find if you keep them well fed they don't kill birds.... and that's why a lot of people don't like them, because they kill birds.

"Cats have such a personality but I have owned dogs all my life.”

Cr Smith encouraged residents to consider all facets of what is involved in looking after a pet.

"For every one animal that is treated well, there are a dozen animals that are mistreated,” she said.

"It's really, really sad that we have animals that are mistreated and not looked after properly.

"But I think on the whole most people are fairly responsible with animals but we are just trying to get to the people that aren't and that is why we put on today.

"To give lower income earners the opportunity to de-sex, micro-chip and vaccinate their animals at a low price.”