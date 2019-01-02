Stolen bikes returned after wild ride through Rocky

VROOM VROOM: Two young girls are very happy to get their bikes back after they were stolen on Saturday, just days after they got them for Christmas. They were recovered on Monday.

VROOM VROOM: Two young girls are very happy to get their bikes back after they were stolen on Saturday, just days after they got them for Christmas. They were recovered on Monday. Contributed

THERE were two very happy girls yesterday as their Christmas presents were returned to them.

The eight and nine year-old girls had their Thumpstar pit bikes stolen.

It is believed there were stolen between 1am and 7.30am on Saturday morning from a Roselt Drive address in Koongal.

Thieves had broken panels off the fence to get in.

Police media reported the bikes were recovered from an address in Labanka Close in Gracemere around 12.10pm on Monday.

No one has been charged yet but police are following up leads and it is believed they have suspects.