Stolen black BMW evades police after fuel drive-off
A BMW stolen from Gracemere overnight has evaded police this morning following a fuel drive-off from a service station.
The black 2013-model vehicle reportedly had five male occupants when it evaded a police car on Razorback Rd, about 10.30am today.
At that time, the BMW was reported heading towards Mount Morgan.
Earlier, the stolen car was reported to have been involved in a fuel drive-off incident at Duaringa.
Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.