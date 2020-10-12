Stolen black BMW evades police after fuel drive-off

A stolen black BMW evaded police this morning near Mount Morgan.

A BMW stolen from Gracemere overnight has evaded police this morning following a fuel drive-off from a service station.

The black 2013-model vehicle reportedly had five male occupants when it evaded a police car on Razorback Rd, about 10.30am today.

At that time, the BMW was reported heading towards Mount Morgan.

Earlier, the stolen car was reported to have been involved in a fuel drive-off incident at Duaringa.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.