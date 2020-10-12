Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A stolen black BMW evaded police this morning near Mount Morgan.
A stolen black BMW evaded police this morning near Mount Morgan.
News

Stolen black BMW evades police after fuel drive-off

Darryn Nufer
12th Oct 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BMW stolen from Gracemere overnight has evaded police this morning following a fuel drive-off from a service station.

The black 2013-model vehicle reportedly had five male occupants when it evaded a police car on Razorback Rd, about 10.30am today.

At that time, the BMW was reported heading towards Mount Morgan.

Earlier, the stolen car was reported to have been involved in a fuel drive-off incident at Duaringa.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

evade police fuel drive-off stolen bmw
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky retail business bounces back after ‘dreadful’ month

        Premium Content Rocky retail business bounces back after ‘dreadful’ month

        Rural COVID hit the shop harder than floods, droughts and cyclones have.

        • 12th Oct 2020 10:28 AM
        Today’s list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Today’s list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of names due to appear today, Monday October 12

        CQ miner with $8000 in unpaid fines avoids jail time

        Premium Content CQ miner with $8000 in unpaid fines avoids jail time

        News His driving record was described as “absolutely embarrassing and atrocious.”