Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a stolen car from Woorabinda and alleged hotel break-in at Dingo.
Police are investigating a stolen car from Woorabinda and alleged hotel break-in at Dingo.
News

Stolen car and hotel break-in not linked

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
24th Sep 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating two crimes that happened Monday night in Central Queensland.

A grey 2005 model Landcruiser was reported stolen from Woorabinda sometime between 11.45pm Monday and 8am today.

As of 6.30pm that vehicle had not been recovered.

A hotel in Dingo was allegedly broken into early this morning.

Police allege the offenders stole alcohol from the hotel.

According to police, there was no information in reports to suggest the two offences were linked at this stage.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

break-in car theft dingo police tmbcrime woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Wrong horse debacle inquiries not released

    premium_icon Wrong horse debacle inquiries not released

    News THE WRONG horse running in a race at Rockhampton earlier this year made national headlines but separate inquiries into the blunder are unlikely to ever be released...

    Mum disqualified drove stolen car

    premium_icon Mum disqualified drove stolen car

    Crime A SINGLE mother drove disqualified twice in a fortnight six weeks after a court...

    $450 fine over house keys

    premium_icon $450 fine over house keys

    Motoring A ROCKHAMPTON man took the law into his own hands when a former tenant refused to...

    There’s a scooter on that roof top!

    premium_icon There’s a scooter on that roof top!

    News A PHOTO of a mobility scooter sitting on the roof of a North Rockhampton building...