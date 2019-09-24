Stolen car and hotel break-in not linked

Police are investigating a stolen car from Woorabinda and alleged hotel break-in at Dingo.

POLICE are investigating two crimes that happened Monday night in Central Queensland.

A grey 2005 model Landcruiser was reported stolen from Woorabinda sometime between 11.45pm Monday and 8am today.

As of 6.30pm that vehicle had not been recovered.

A hotel in Dingo was allegedly broken into early this morning.

Police allege the offenders stole alcohol from the hotel.

According to police, there was no information in reports to suggest the two offences were linked at this stage.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.