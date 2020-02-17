Stolen car clocked at 200km/h on Bruce Hwy in CQ
Police are on the lookout for a speeding vehicle reportedly clocked at speeds of over 200kph heading north from Raglan.
A maroon Mazda Two is believed to be stolen and related to other reckless driving incidents near Gladstone.
It is understood the driver allegedly pointed a handgun at police during a previous intercept attempt near Gladstone.
It is understood police did not pursue the vehicle.
The vehicle is believed to have been stolen yesterday afternoon.