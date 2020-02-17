Menu
Stolen car clocked at 200km/h on Bruce Hwy in CQ

Jack Evans
17th Feb 2020 1:59 PM
Police are on the lookout for a speeding vehicle reportedly clocked at speeds of over 200kph heading north from Raglan.

A maroon Mazda Two is believed to be stolen and related to other reckless driving incidents near Gladstone.

It is understood the driver allegedly pointed a handgun at police during a previous intercept attempt near Gladstone.

It is understood police did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen yesterday afternoon.

