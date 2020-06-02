Menu
Crime

Stolen car crashes into pole at school, causes power outage

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 8:00 AM
POLICE are searching for an offender after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in North Rockhampton this morning and crashed into a pole, causing a power outage.

At about 4am, police were called to reports of a vehicle that had been stolen in Thomas St, Norman Gardens.

The offender has then allegedly crashed the vehicle into a pole on the corner of Simpson and Clanfield St, Frenchville, near North Rockhampton State High School.

The offender has decamped from the crashed vehicle.

The crash caused extensive damage to the pole and a power outage in the area. It is unknown how many houses have been affected.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the vehicle needed to be moved for Ergon crews to carry out their work.

Police are still searching for the offender.

More to come.

