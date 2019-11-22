Stolen car driver’s voluminous history

A man who allegedly led police on a chase through Rockhampton, in vehicles and on foot in the early hours of Saturday, was denied bail after being charged on November 19.

Alex Kenneth Smith, 28, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of driving without a licence, one fail to comply with a direction to stop, one of having false plates on a vehicle, one unauthorised dealing of shop goods, one unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one obstruct police and two of serious assault of police.

Police will allege a pursuit began after a stolen vehicle was sighted by police driving with false registration plates in North Rockhampton in the early hours of Saturday, November 16.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle, which Mr Smith was allegedly driving.

The vehicle evaded police many times, fleeing at high speed before it was located a short time later.

Police alleged two men were observed running from the vehicle and the Rockhampton Dog Squad was tasked to the scene.

Mr Smith was located nearby, hiding in grass.

He was arrested, charged and made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told Mr Smith had an 11-page criminal history, which acting magistrate Paul Byrne described as “voluminous”, which included a parole period that ended in May 2019 and a suspended sentence imposed in February 19, which was still operational when Mr Smith allegedly committed these offences.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Mr Smith had issues with Centrelink weeks ago and had his payments cut off.

She said despite many court appearances in the past 10 years, Mr Smith had no fail to appear convictions.

Mr Byrne said bail was refused as Mr Smith had not shown cause, which was required due to the suspended sentence and criminal history.

Police yesterday were still making inquiries into the identity of the second man in the vehicle and are appealing to the public for information.