Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Have you seen this man? Picture: QPS
Have you seen this man? Picture: QPS
Crime

STOLEN CAR: Have you seen this man?

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly stole a car from a North Rockhampton service station this week.

Police allege the man stole the car from a service station on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, at 1.15pm on Tuesday while the owner was inside the store.

The owner had parked his car alongside a fuel bowser and left the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

The car is a 2013 red Isuzu D-Max utility bearing Queensland registration 109SWR.

The alleged stolen vehicle is a 2013 red Isuzu D-Max utility bearing Queensland registration 109SWR. Picture: QPS
The alleged stolen vehicle is a 2013 red Isuzu D-Max utility bearing Queensland registration 109SWR. Picture: QPS

The alleged offender is described as caucasian, with possible tattoos on his right leg, wearing a white cap and a black shirt displaying an ‘Everlast’ logo.

The car was reported as being in the vicinity of Farm St, Kawana.

Contact police if you have any information on the whereabouts of the car or the alleged offender.

READ MORE: Rocky’s worst streets for vehicle theft revealed

READ MORE: Claims woman ‘relentlessly’ bashed in carjacking

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002384306 within the online suspicious activity form.

rockhampton police rockhampton vehicle theft stolen car tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potential by-election: Who plans to run for mayor?

        Premium Content Potential by-election: Who plans to run for mayor?

        Council News The Morning Bulletin speaks to the usual suspects including Dominic Doblo and the sitting councillors

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Sales stampede: Property market booms as southerners move in

        Premium Content Sales stampede: Property market booms as southerners move in

        News In a promising sign for the region’s property market, a Rocky real estate agent is...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mourning the loss of millions

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mourning the loss of millions

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.