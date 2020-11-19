STOLEN CAR: Have you seen this man?

Have you seen this man? Picture: QPS

POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly stole a car from a North Rockhampton service station this week.

Police allege the man stole the car from a service station on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, at 1.15pm on Tuesday while the owner was inside the store.

The owner had parked his car alongside a fuel bowser and left the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

The car is a 2013 red Isuzu D-Max utility bearing Queensland registration 109SWR.

The alleged stolen vehicle is a 2013 red Isuzu D-Max utility bearing Queensland registration 109SWR. Picture: QPS

The alleged offender is described as caucasian, with possible tattoos on his right leg, wearing a white cap and a black shirt displaying an ‘Everlast’ logo.

The car was reported as being in the vicinity of Farm St, Kawana.

Contact police if you have any information on the whereabouts of the car or the alleged offender.

