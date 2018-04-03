Menu
Police were involved in the pursuit of a stolen car.
Crime

Stolen car involved in 180km/h chase, head on crash

Cathy Adams
by
3rd Apr 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM

HAVING your car stolen is bad enough, but finding out it was involved in a high speed chase and a head on collision must be devastating.

A car stolen from Evans Head last Friday night has been found 400km away after being involved in an 180km/h police chase and a head on collision on a roundabout.

Manning-Great Lakes Police District reported on their Facebook page they were called to Old Bar on Saturday night due to a person causing trouble at an aged care facility.

General duty police located the male in a vehicle and contacted local highway patrol officers.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it accelerated away on Old Bar Road towards the Pacific Highway reaching speeds of 180km/h in the 90km sign posted area.

Police lost sight of the vehicle coming into Glenthorne, south of Port Macquarie, but were soon alerted that the vehicle driven by a 37yr old QLD man had driven onto the roundabout at Glenthorne on the incorrect side of the road and collided head on with another vehicle.

No one sustained serious injuries.

Police were quickly on the scene where they arrested the male who was conveyed to Taree Police Station where he was charged with stealing the motor vehicle from Evans Head the previous night, police pursuit and not stopping, driving whilst disqualified and other offences.

The male was refused bail and will front Taree Local Court this week.

