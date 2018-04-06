Stolen car leads police to a drug lab in a suitcase

Police are investigating a home in North Rockhampton after the discovery of drug paraphernalia.

10am: THE discovery of a stolen hire car led police to a suitcase of drug cooking paraphernalia inside a residence in North Rockhampton last night.

Detective Sargent from the Criminal Investigation Branch Jason Milner confirmed the stolen car was located in the driveway of a home on the corner of Hook and High streets.

"Approximately 6pm last night police were investigating a stolen vehicle,” Det sgt Milner said.

"As a result of that investigation, a suitcase was found containing some laboratory items which may have been used in the production of methamphetamines ,” Jason Milner

A crime scene has been established at the house and specialised officers from Brisbane are in attendance today.

Det sgt Milner said any matters involving the production of methamphetamine were very concerning due to the volatile substances.

"They can be flammable and explosive,” he said.

Det sgt Milner was unable to confirm if the residents of the address were known to police.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.