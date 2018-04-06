Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a home in North Rockhampton after the discovery of drug paraphernalia.
Police are investigating a home in North Rockhampton after the discovery of drug paraphernalia.
News

Stolen car leads police to a drug lab in a suitcase

by Jessica Powell
6th Apr 2018 10:04 AM

10am: THE discovery of a stolen hire car led police to a suitcase of drug cooking paraphernalia inside a residence in North Rockhampton last night.

Detective Sargent from the Criminal Investigation Branch Jason Milner confirmed the stolen car was located in the driveway of a home on the corner of Hook and High streets.

"Approximately 6pm last night police were investigating a stolen vehicle,” Det sgt Milner said.

"As a result of that investigation, a suitcase was found containing some laboratory items which may have been used in the production of methamphetamines ,” Jason Milner

A crime scene has been established at the house and specialised officers from Brisbane are in attendance today.

Det sgt Milner said any matters involving the production of methamphetamine were very concerning due to the volatile substances.

"They can be flammable and explosive,” he said.

Det sgt Milner was unable to confirm if the residents of the address were known to police.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.

drug paraphernalia methamphetamine queensland police stolen car
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
The day a Hollywood superstar graced the Rocky race track

The day a Hollywood superstar graced the Rocky race track

News A huge crowd turned up to see the movie great and a race named in her honour

  • 6th Apr 2018 10:07 AM
Massive interest and investments in CQ coking coal projects

Massive interest and investments in CQ coking coal projects

Business While countries continue to grow, so does their hunger for steel.

Sad goodbye but bright future for Dadsons' resort dream

Sad goodbye but bright future for Dadsons' resort dream

News "It is heartbreaking to let it go, but the timing is right for us”

How football led to food and fame for this Rocky boy

How football led to food and fame for this Rocky boy

News Chef tells of how he came to cook for the rich and famous

Local Partners