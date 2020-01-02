Menu
POLICE ARREST: A man has been taken into custody after a stolen car was dumped at a Wandal Street
News

Stolen car rampage continues despite man’s arrest

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 12:52 PM
POLICE have arrested a man near Kent Lane after a stolen car was dumped at a Wandal Street while he was allegedly evading police on Thursday morning.

Callan St resident Paula Hughes lives directly across from where the Mitsubishi was dumped- she heard people quickly exiting the vehicle from inside her home.

“I never saw a damm thing but I heard it- I heard a lot of doors opening and closing,” Paula said.

She walked outside her house to see police standing next to the stolen car, just metres away from an abandoned car, which had been left on the street without number plates for two months.

“Police were looking for them (the people who stole the car) and then they lost them,” she said.

She’s lived in the street for more than five years and over time has seen it change.

“I couldn’t believe it. It used to be a quiet street,” she said.

The car was allegedly stolen from George St, Depot Hill in the early hours of Thursday morning about the same time a Kia Rio was taken from Skyring St, Wandal.

Police haven’t been able to locate the Kia Rio.

Another car was stolen from Elphinstone St, Berserker about 11am.

Police are currently looking for the beige 2008 model Ford Territory.

At least 36 cars have been stolen in Rockhampton during the past month with 20 illegally taken from south side suburbs across Wandal, Rockhampton City, Allenstown, Depot Hill and The Range.

Data shows at least 13 cars were stolen from North Rockhampton across Berserker, Park Avenue and Frenchville.

