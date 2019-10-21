Menu
Crime

Stolen car spree: Dog squad hunts thieves as cars dumped

by KATE BANVILLE, KEAGAN ELDER, CAS GARVEY, MATT TAYLOR
21st Oct 2019 1:07 PM
WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Police are attempting to chase down a number of stolen cars through the city.
  • A gold Nissan Navara, a black Range Rover, a white Volkswagen Amarok and blue Hyundai Accent have been reported stolen.
  • At least one flight was diverted from Townsville Airport due to the activation of the QGAir helicopter to assist police with the stolen car pursuits.
  • Report dangerous driving behaviour to police on 000.

12.40pm: Two of the stolen cars have been found dumped - one in Mundingburra and the other at Cranbrook.

The Townsville Airport has returned to normal and the helicopter is no longer in use.

 

11.55am: Gulliver man Peter Ford has spoken about the moment he was swiped by a stolen gold Nissan Navara while driving on Ferguson Street, Currajong.

READ WHAT HAPPENED HERE.

Queensland Government Air Townsville base manager Greg Huppatz said one helicopter has been tasked to assist police to track a stolen vehicle

"QGAir On a police support task assisting in the apprehension of a stolen vehicle 'wreaking havoc' across Townsville at the moment," Mr Huppatz said.

"It's more so providing eyeballs from the air and just just trying to locate it (the stolen vehicle) and call police into the location, obviously police are absolutely saturating the area on the ground.

"The vehicle is currently in Cranbrook."

11.40am: A two-car crash has occurred at Ross River Road and Ann Street between a truck and a car, which has crashed into a power pole. All occupants are out of the vehicles.

11.35pm: At least one flight has been diverted from Townsville Airport due to the activation of the QGAir helicopter to assist police with the stolen car pursuits.

 

 

11.25am: A gold Nissan Navara, a black Range Rover, a white Volkswagen Amarok and blue Hyundai Accent have been reported stolen.

 

 

The Range Rover, stolen from North Ward on Sunday, was seen driving at speed through Vincent. It has since been found with the occupants reportedly attempting to pull a driver from another vehicle in the Garbutt area.

The occupants in the Nissan attempted to ram police on Adams St, Heatley. The dual cab was seen driving at speed on the wrong side of the road.

The occupants in the Volkswagen crashed the vehicle about 10.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The vehicle reportedly rolled into some trees.

car theft crime spree dog squad stolen car

