Stolen car torched, police call in dog squad

A suspected stolen car is believed to have been torched and abandoned near Bunnings Warehouse in North Rockhampton.

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed the car that was torched late Monday night was stolen from a property in park Avenue before being dumped.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police said the vehicle was set on fire by unknown means by people or a person who fled the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended and extinguished the fire.

Police declared it a crime scene and set up a cordon of the area while the dog squad attended.

Police confirmed that no one has been arrested yet in relation to this matter and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: POLICE, along with the dog squad were called to the scene of a car fire in North Rockhampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The suspected stolen vehicle, a white Nissan X-Trail, was seen on fire after witnesses saw it driving down Carlton St in Kawana before turning right onto the Bruce Highway.

It was seen in the area around 12.45am driving on its rims, throwing sparks and making loud grinding noises.

Shortly after, it turned left into River Rose Rd, the Bunnings access road.

It appears the car was torched and abandoned.

Only one person is reported to have been seen near the vehicle.

Police were called and they tasked the dog squad to help with their investigations.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene around 1.20am.

Queensland Police were contacted for comment but were unable to at this stage.