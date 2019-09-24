Menu
Crime

Stolen Emu Park items down pants

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
24th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
A TEENAGER has been sentenced to 80 hours community service after a spat of stealing offences at Emu Park one July morning.

Brodie Anthony Muir, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of failing to appear in court and three stealing charges.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Muir entered the Drakes IGA about 9.30am on July 24 and placed two confectionary packets and a toothbrush down his pants, leaving the store without paying.

She said police located Muir nearby and found him in possession of other stolen items — holding a stolen perfume bottle in his hand along with two earring stud packets and a T-shirt down his pants.

Ms King said Muir the other items from the Discount Star Chemist and St Vincent De Paul shops after visiting Drakes.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Muir had a drug problem which he wanted to address.

She said he failed to appear in court last month as he had no money to get a bus but now was receiving Centrelink payments.

Muir was also ordered to pay restitution of $115 and convictions were recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

