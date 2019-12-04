Stolen gold currency recovered from Emerald

ALMOST all the property stolen on a recent Central Queensland crime spree has been recovered, including 14 ounces of gold South African currency left at homes in Emerald.

Police have located the majority of a collection of gold coins stolen from a Blackwater home last week.

The majority of Krugerrand, a South African gold currency, which was taken from a Hobler Court address on Thursday, November 28, was retrieved on Wednesday about 10am. One coin is still missing from the total 15.

Kruggerand coins found in Emerald :

A spokesman for Blackwater detectives described the coins: "It's graded gold, minted into a coin-like shape. It just looks like a two-dollar coin, but a bit shinier and heavier.

"The people who took them wouldn't have known what they had."

He said four people were involved in the theft; one from Caboolture, one from Blackwater, and two from Rockhampton.

They dumped their loot at two houses in Emerald, which police found with assistance from members of the public.

The coins will be returned to their owners.

A 17-year-old man was charged with burglary and committing an indictable offence in relation to the crime on November 30. Evidence is forthcoming for the other alleged offenders.