STOLEN: Have you seen this car?

A silver 2008 Ford Focus hatchback (like the one pictured) bearing Queensland registration 906 ZLB, that was stolen from Bulman Street, Norman Gardens

A silver 2008 Ford Focus hatchback (like the one pictured) bearing Queensland registration 906 ZLB, that was stolen from Bulman Street, Norman Gardens

Police are seeking assistance to find a silver 2008 Ford Focus hatchback (like the one pictured) bearing Queensland registration 906 ZLB, that was stolen from Bulman Street, Norman Gardens address Friday night, May 8.

The car was parked in the driveway at the time and was believed to be unlocked with the keys inside it.

Police want to remind community members to safeguard their keys.

“they are worth as much as your car,” Senior Constable Tanya Shield from Rockhampton police said.

“Good vehicle and key security habits are essential to maintaining your own security and safety.”

A silver 2008 Ford Focus hatchback (like the one pictured) bearing Queensland registration 906 ZLB, that was stolen from Bulman Street, Norman Gardens

Other tips police had for the public includes:

Always lock your vehicle, including the boot and sunroof, and remember to fully close all windows.

Always keep your keys out of sight and never leave vehicle keys lying around on tables, benches, bedside tables or key hooks.

Remove keys from the ignition and lock your vehicle if your vehicle is parked or unattended; even if it’s only for a minute.

Never hide spare keys on or in the vehicle – thieves know where to look.

Remove all valuables and personal items when leaving your car unattended, or ensure they are out of sight.

Always take your vehicle keys with you whenever you are going out, even if you are leaving your vehicle at home.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000955314 within the online suspicious activity form.