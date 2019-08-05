Stolen items net man $1000 fine and night in watchhouse

A $20 packet of lures cost one man a night in the watchhouse and $1000 in fines.

Luke Mclean Hinchcliffe, 35, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to two fail to appear in court charges, one of stealing and one of failing to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Hinchcliffe entered Barra Jacks at 10.30am and waited until staff were distracted before placing the packet of lures in his pocket and walking out without paying.

She said 20 minutes later, police intercepted him on the corner of Kent and Denham Sts for not wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle.

Ms King said police found the lures in his pocket when they searched him and he told them he had purchased them weeks ago, but was unable to produce a receipt.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Hinchcliffe had worked as a mine operator but left that employment to care for his 10-year-old daughter full time.

Hinchcliffe was ordered to pay $1000 in fines and received a one-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.