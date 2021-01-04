Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A stolen car evaded a police vehicle at Mulambin on Monday morning. FILE PHOTO.
A stolen car evaded a police vehicle at Mulambin on Monday morning. FILE PHOTO.
News

Stolen Landcruiser evades police at Mulambin

Darryn Nufer
4th Jan 2021 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A stolen car has evaded police at the Capricorn Coast on Monday morning.

The stolen maroon-coloured Toyota Landcruiser evaded a police vehicle about 11.14am at Mulambin.

The car, with two male occupants, was reportedly last seen at the Caltex service station at Emu Park and was believed to be heading towards Rockhampton.

The vehicle is a 2015-model 79 Series dual-cab with number plates 901-VQJ.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

stolen toyota landcruiser
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Premium Content ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Council News This article will be updated as The Morning Bulletin’s coverage continues.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A COVID credit Christmas

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A COVID credit Christmas

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        NQ airport worker sues for $1m for tarmac injury

        Premium Content NQ airport worker sues for $1m for tarmac injury

        News Documents filed in Rockhampton Supreme Court claim the worker sustained a spinal...