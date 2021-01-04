Stolen Landcruiser evades police at Mulambin

A stolen car evaded a police vehicle at Mulambin on Monday morning. FILE PHOTO.

A stolen car has evaded police at the Capricorn Coast on Monday morning.

The stolen maroon-coloured Toyota Landcruiser evaded a police vehicle about 11.14am at Mulambin.

The car, with two male occupants, was reportedly last seen at the Caltex service station at Emu Park and was believed to be heading towards Rockhampton.

The vehicle is a 2015-model 79 Series dual-cab with number plates 901-VQJ.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.