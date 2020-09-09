Menu
A suspected stolen car evaded multiple police cars in Rockhampton on Tuesday night.
Stolen Peugeot speeds away from multiple Rocky police cars

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
9th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
A SUSPECTED stolen black Peugeot evaded multiple police units at high speed in Rockhampton last night.

The vehicle was understood to have passed an unmarked police car on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd at such speed, officers were not able to intercept it.

Then a short time later, about 8.35pm, it passed another police car on Norman Rd, again at a speed which prevented an intercept.

About 9.10pm, other police units observed the suspect vehicle speeding through several CBD streets where again, intercepts were not possible.

The car reportedly then headed in the Wandal direction, and about 9.30pm all police units were directed to stop actively pursuing it because it was deemed to be driving too dangerously.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Peugeot was an older model vehicle but police were not able to get a number plate identification due to the speeds reached.

There was a possibility the car was not carrying any plates.

Police investigations continue.

