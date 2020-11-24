Menu
Do you recognise these people? Picture: QPS
Crime

STOLEN PROPERTY: Do you recognise these people?

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 10:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking public assistance after property was allegedly taken from a home in North Rockhampton yesterday.

It is alleged unknown persons attended an address on Diplock St, Frenchville and removed property about 5.45am.

Police are searching for the people pictured.

Police believe they could assist with their inquiries and urge anyone who recognises them to contact police.

Police believe the people pictured can assist with their inquiries. Picture: QPS
Police believe the people pictured can assist with their inquiries. Picture: QPS

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002012958 within the online suspicious activity form.

