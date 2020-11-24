STOLEN PROPERTY: Do you recognise these people?

Do you recognise these people? Picture: QPS

POLICE are seeking public assistance after property was allegedly taken from a home in North Rockhampton yesterday.

It is alleged unknown persons attended an address on Diplock St, Frenchville and removed property about 5.45am.

Police are searching for the people pictured.

Police believe they could assist with their inquiries and urge anyone who recognises them to contact police.

Quote this reference number: QP2002012958 within the online suspicious activity form.