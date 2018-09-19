Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Stolen Telstra cables, drugs land man in court

Michelle Gately
by
19th Sep 2018 7:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been fined $800 after being caught with drug utensils and stolen Telstra cables.

Anthony James Gordon pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing a drug-related item and the stolen reel of cable.

Police were called to the property on another matter on July 4, but could smell cannabis and were told by Gordon that he regularly used drugs.

Officers searched the property and found a water pipe with what looked and smelt like cannabis residue.

Underneath the house, police found a large reel of blue cables identified as belonging to Telstra.

The court heard Gordon's brother had stolen the wiring, but asked him to hide and then dispose of it.

Gordon was fined a total of $800.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

