Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

STOLEN: Tools, cameras & watches found in coast home raid

Shayla Bulloch
by
28th May 2018 12:07 PM

YEPPOON Police are seeking assistance from the public after finding dozens of stolen goods in a coast home.

On Monday, May 14 police from Yeppoon executed a search warrant at an address on Tucker Street, Yeppoon.

During the execution of the warrant, police located a quantity of property which police believe is stolen - possibly from Yeppoon, Emu Park and Rockhampton areas.

 

Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St.
Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St. QPS

 

Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St.
Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St. QPS

 

Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St.
Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St. QPS

We are seeking assistance from members of the public to identify the owners of the property.

If you believe any of the property may be yours please contact police (QP1800882801 refers).

capricorn coast queensland police service stolen goods tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Shabbiest' home in pristine coastal spot sells for a steal

    premium_icon 'Shabbiest' home in pristine coastal spot sells for a steal

    Property MORE than 80 people watched the Emu Park home go under the hammer with a local buyer taking it out.

    Dozer driver sues for $1.9m after 'violent shaking' injuries

    premium_icon Dozer driver sues for $1.9m after 'violent shaking' injuries

    News The incident happening during a 12-hour shift at a CQ coal mine

    Damning jobs data exposes spending shortfall in CQ

    premium_icon Damning jobs data exposes spending shortfall in CQ

    News Huge levels of funding seem to be easier to find for SE Qld projects

    Three hospitalised after car rolls on CQ highway

    Three hospitalised after car rolls on CQ highway

    Breaking TEENAGE boy among those injured in crash around 3.30am

    Local Partners