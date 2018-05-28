STOLEN: Tools, cameras & watches found in coast home raid

YEPPOON Police are seeking assistance from the public after finding dozens of stolen goods in a coast home.

On Monday, May 14 police from Yeppoon executed a search warrant at an address on Tucker Street, Yeppoon.

During the execution of the warrant, police located a quantity of property which police believe is stolen - possibly from Yeppoon, Emu Park and Rockhampton areas.

Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St. QPS

Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St. QPS

Yeppoon Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owners of these stolen goods after a home was searched in Tucker St. QPS

We are seeking assistance from members of the public to identify the owners of the property.

If you believe any of the property may be yours please contact police (QP1800882801 refers).