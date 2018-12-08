Menu
A crash occurred on Main St on Saturday morning around 10am.
News

Stolen ute crashes into taxi at 5am, severely damaged

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Dec 2018 11:21 AM

A STOLEN vehicle was involved in a crash in Park Avenue in the early hours of this morning.

A Mazda BT 50 dual cab ute was stolen from an address in Orana Place, Kawana and was seized by police after it collided with a taxi on Haynes and Main St at 4.57am.

The ute was severely damaged as was the taxi.

The Mazda BT50 dual cab ute was stolen from a Kawana address and a number of knives were found inside the vehicle.
Queensland Police Service confirmed there were no injuries from the incident.

A witness from the scene reported forensics tested the car for fingerprints and a number of knives were found in the vehicle.

The Mazda BT50 dual cab ute was stolen from a Kawana address and a number of knives were found inside the vehicle.
It is believed the driver of ute ran a red light and rear-ended the back of the taxi.

