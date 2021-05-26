Menu
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Stolen vehicle found crashed after allegedly evading police

Aden Stokes
26th May 2021 9:00 AM
An alleged stolen vehicle was found crashed in North Rockhampton early Wednesday morning after it was allegedly involved in a hit and run and evade police incident about three hours prior.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a residence in Park Avenue at 3.40am on Tuesday.

According to a Queensland Police Services spokeswoman, the vehicle had allegedly evaded police at 11pm on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle was also involved in an alleged hit and run incident that same day.

She confirmed it was not a person that was struck.

She said no persons were located at the scene of the crash, with no injuries reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

evade police stolen vehicle
