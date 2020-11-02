Menu
A series of hit and runs have occurred across Rockhampton this afternoon. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Breaking

Stolen vehicle involved in multiple hit and runs

kaitlyn smith
2nd Nov 2020 6:24 PM
NUMEROUS cars have tonight been damaged in a series of hit and runs across Rockhampton involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

Police were first called to an incident at Lakes Creek Rd around 4.30pm.

The vehicle allegedly drove erratically through a roadworks site, narrowly missing workers.

Early reports suggest the vehicle involved was a white Toyota Hilux with registration of 258XKT.

That same vehicle was later reported to be involved in two separate nose-to-tails near the CBD.

Two vehicles were allegedly hit from behind as the Ute crossed the middle lanes on Fitzroy Bridge.

Another vehicle was also rear-ended around 6.20pm at the corner of East St and Fitzroy St.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot, abandoning the vehicle at the intersection.

A police chase ensued in which the man was captured near Rockhampton police station.

It is alleged the vehicle was stolen from a Montgomerie St address at Lakes Creek.

Emergency crews are currently tending to the scene of the crash.

