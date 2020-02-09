Menu
Stolen vehicle police chase: Four persons in custody

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
9th Feb 2020 12:33 PM
1PM: FOUR persons are in custody following a foot chase near Stockland this afternoon.

A group left a stolen vehicle on Creek St and took off around Yewdale Park off Moores Creek Rd.

It has been reported two of the persons in custody are juveniles.

12.45PM: POLICE are chasing a group of offenders who dumped a stolen car in North Rockhampton and fled on foot.

The car was left on Creek St, Frenchville around 12.20pm.

Police are looking for the offenders around Yewdale Park across from Stockland off Moores Creek Rd.

One person is in custody.

Scenes of crime have been called in.

