Stolen vehicle spotted driving erratically around Rocky

STOLEN VEHICLE: Be on the look out for a 2018 Toyota Corolla number plate 445. YMS similar to the one in this pic. It has been spotted driving erratically around Rockhampton.

SOCIAL media is buzzing with sightings of a stolen vehicle being driven erratically around the Rockhampton region.

A 2018 Toyota Corrola with the number plate 445YMS and the distinctive words ‘Live Better’ on the sides, was reported stolen.

Queensland Police confirmed the vehicle was sighted parked in Norman Gardens at 4.30am.

One local said the vehicle nearly took them out at 1am when it drove though a red light at the intersection of Calton St and Bruce Highway.

“It had single white male driving car, he went into Glenmoore maccas,” they said.

“I almost followed him to have a go at him driving it like it was stolen.

“I was going to ring Live Better tomorrow but now I know won’t bother. Maccas should have footage of driver.”

Another local said they saw the vehicle at the lights near the BP on Richardson road at 1.20pm.

“He was screaming through the streets and I thought it looked suss,” she said.

“He had tattoos all over him and a rat’s tail. Also had a dog in the back.”

If a member of the public spots the vehicle, do not approach it.

Contact police on Triple-0.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.