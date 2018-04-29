Stolen vehicle yet to resurface after Rocky ram raid

UPDATE 6:27PM: THIEVES who broke into a Rockhampton business, grabbed a set of keys and stole a vehicle today are still on the loose.

Police were called to R&B Motors about 12pm today after it appears the fence was rammed with a vehicle and knocked to the ground.

They had been on the hunt for a Toyota RAV4, which was taken from the business and yet to be located.

The owners joined police at the Fitzroy St address earlier today as investigations began.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one had been charged over the incident as of 6.30pm.

INITIAL 12.37: Police are on the lookout for a stolen car after a business was ram raided in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police were called to a job at around 12pm today after it was reported a car ran into the gates of R&B Motors on Fitzroy St.

It is believed a 2012 red RAV4 was involved.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police said property has most likely been stolen from the location.

The owner of the business has been called to the scene.

More to come.