Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at a Fitzroy St business break in.
Police at a Fitzroy St business break in. Allan Reinikka ROK290418apolice1
News

Stolen vehicle yet to resurface after Rocky ram raid

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
29th Apr 2018 6:59 PM

UPDATE 6:27PM: THIEVES who broke into a Rockhampton business, grabbed a set of keys and stole a vehicle today are still on the loose.

Police were called to R&B Motors about 12pm today after it appears the fence was rammed with a vehicle and knocked to the ground.

They had been on the hunt for a Toyota RAV4, which was taken from the business and yet to be located.

The owners joined police at the Fitzroy St address earlier today as investigations began.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one had been charged over the incident as of 6.30pm.

INITIAL 12.37: Police are on the lookout for a stolen car after a business was ram raided in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police were called to a job at around 12pm today after it was reported a car ran into the gates of R&B Motors on Fitzroy St.

It is believed a 2012 red RAV4 was involved.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police said property has most likely been stolen from the location.

The owner of the business has been called to the scene.

More to come.

Related Items

local business queensland police ram raid stolen car
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Party goers descend on Rockhampton

    premium_icon GALLERY: Party goers descend on Rockhampton

    News Was your picture taken out and about?

    Local man arrested over $80,000 Rocky Aurizon heist

    Local man arrested over $80,000 Rocky Aurizon heist

    News COPPER wire and other tools were stolen from multiple rooms

    Young Rocky business closes its doors unexpectedly

    premium_icon Young Rocky business closes its doors unexpectedly

    News Locals have been caught out over the sudden closure

    Bushfire extinguished at Livingstone golf club

    Bushfire extinguished at Livingstone golf club

    Breaking A small fire at the Emu Park Golf Club has been extinguished

    Local Partners