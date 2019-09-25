Stolen VG ute found, Hilux still missing

Police are believed to responding to a truck that is blocking traffic in North Rockhampton.

1.00PM: POLICE have located one of the stolen cars in a suburban street in Kawana.

The red Holden VG ute was found shortly before 12pm.

It is not known if the black Hilux Ute has been located.

12.35PM: IT is now understood police are tracking two vehicles, stolen from Berserker this morning.

A red Holden VG ute and a black Hilux ute with a custom tray were taken from a home in Berserker around 10.30am.

Police are keeping an eye on the vehicles, which have reportedly committed a number of traffic offences since this morning.

A black Hilux ute with a custom tray and a red Holden VG ute were stolen from a home in Berserker on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: Daniel Rowland.

The last sighting of the Hilux was around 12.00pm, when the Hilux was seen driving on Glenmore Rd heading towards the train bridge.

It is reported the Holden has around half a tank of fuel left, while the Toyota has around 100kms left.

11:35AM: POLICE units have been monitoring the movements of a suspected stolen Holden Commodore ute for more than an hour after it was detected in Rockhampton earlier today.

The vehicle has been reported at a number of locations in north and south Rockhampton since 10am with police tailing it on a number of occasions but not engaging in any pursuits.

At one stage the ute was reported to be speeding at 120km/h in Bolsover St at 11.30am.