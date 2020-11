A stolen vehicle reportedly evaded a police car at speed at Blackall in Central Queensland on Tuesday morning.

POLICE are searching for a stolen vehicle bearing Western Australia number plates which was involved in a fuel drive-off in Central Queensland on Tuesday.

The Toyota Hilux dual cab was seen leaving a Caltex service station at Blackall about 10.30am.

It was observed travelling south-bound on the Landsborough Highway where it reportedly evaded a police car at speed after passing a heavy vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.