Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UTE STOLEN: Capella police are investigating the theft of a white dual cab utility.
UTE STOLEN: Capella police are investigating the theft of a white dual cab utility.
News

Stolen washing machine found at park

Kristen Booth
30th Jan 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WASHING machine travelled more than 50km on the Australia Day long weekend after being stolen from its Central Queensland home.

Capella Police are also investigating the theft of a white dual cab utility, stolen from the vicinity of Crinum St, Capella on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Constable Rodney Minns said the same vehicle was believed to have been involved with a break and enter that afternoon in Emerald.

It was found back at Capella on Monday morning, a short distance from where it was reported stolen.

Police also located a washing machine near the public toilet block on Peak Downs St, Capella, which was part of the stolen property from Emerald.

Snr Const. Minns said the washing machine had since been recovered and police returned it to its owner.

He said police would continue to investigate the theft of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to the vehicle theft at Crinum St, near the hotel, on Sunday afternoon is encouraged to contact Capella Police, call Policelink on 131 444 or ring Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

capella police station crimes police police investigation stolen property thefts
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        premium_icon Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        News A change in the rules forced her hand to step back from her pet project.

        Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        premium_icon Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        News It’s an Aussies icon but for one landlord, it’s an ‘eyesore’ and it has to go.

        Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        premium_icon Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        News Their footy application was highly rated but they lost out due to ministerial...

        ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        premium_icon ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        News “I fear a lot of people will step back from taking part in and being proud of the...