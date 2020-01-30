Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
June Margarett Scott, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
June Margarett Scott, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Crime

Stolen witches hats, road signs found in yard

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN stole witches hats belonging to Rockhampton Regional Council from ­Alexandra Street and wore them on her head while she walked home because she was hot.

June Margarett Scott, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of stealing and one of possessing items suspected of being stolen.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police attended a Murray St address on December 31 in relation to another matter when they spotted the witches hats, along with two street signs, in the front and side yards of the residence.

They belonged to Rockhampton Regional Council as per stickers found on the items.

He said Scott told police she had picked up the witches hats on Alexandra St sometime between October 31 and December 31 as she was hot while walking home and used the witches hats as a hat on her head.

Sgt Janes said the signs read “footpath closed” and “watch your step”.

Scott had a three page criminal history.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Scott claimed the street signs were left there by her former boyfriend and she had not made any attempts to return them.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Scott to pay $800 in fines and convictions were recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court rockhampton regional council electionrrcvotes tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        premium_icon Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        News A change in the rules forced her hand to step back from her pet project.

        Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        premium_icon Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        News It’s an Aussies icon but for one landlord, it’s an ‘eyesore’ and it has to go.

        Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        premium_icon Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        News Their footy application was highly rated but they lost out due to ministerial...

        ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        premium_icon ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        News “I fear a lot of people will step back from taking part in and being proud of the...