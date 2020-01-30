Stolen witches hats, road signs found in yard

A WOMAN stole witches hats belonging to Rockhampton Regional Council from ­Alexandra Street and wore them on her head while she walked home because she was hot.

June Margarett Scott, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of stealing and one of possessing items suspected of being stolen.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police attended a Murray St address on December 31 in relation to another matter when they spotted the witches hats, along with two street signs, in the front and side yards of the residence.

They belonged to Rockhampton Regional Council as per stickers found on the items.

He said Scott told police she had picked up the witches hats on Alexandra St sometime between October 31 and December 31 as she was hot while walking home and used the witches hats as a hat on her head.

Sgt Janes said the signs read “footpath closed” and “watch your step”.

Scott had a three page criminal history.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Scott claimed the street signs were left there by her former boyfriend and she had not made any attempts to return them.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Scott to pay $800 in fines and convictions were recorded.