Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Stood-down cop launches bullying claim

by Greg Stolz
29th Mar 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STOOD-down Gold Coast cop claims a "gang" of senior police are out to get him.

An emotional Senior Constable James Treanor told a hearing yesterday he was stripped of his badge, uniform and gun after threatening to "blow my brains out" at a police 'Black Dog' breakfast meant to help officers deal with mental health.

He alleged it was part of a pattern of years of victimisation after he complained of misconduct involving fellow officers and became a police union rep.

Sen-Const Treanor, who was stood down last week, had already launched a bullying claim against the Queensland Police Service and four senior officers in the Industrial Relations Commission.

At a preliminary hearing yesterday, he alleged his standing down was "another instance of them (senior police) coming together as a gang and creating just an untenable situation for me".

"I've been stripped of my badge, stripped of my powers, I've had all my equipment taken off me, I'm no longer allowed to wear my uniform, I can't handle weapons … I have to sit in a property room being supervised 100 per cent of the time," he told the commission.

Sen-Const Treanor said he was "constantly under (internal) investigation" for complaints including alleged use of excessive force.

He said he was stood down after attending the breakfast with senior officers including two named in his claim.

When he tried to discuss mental health issues with Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins, he was allegedly called a "smart arse" and asked to leave. He then had a "panic attack" outside the function and yelled out "maybe he'd be happy if I just blow my brains out in the car park".

He is seeking a 'stop bullying in the workplace' order from the commission.

editors picks queensland police

Top Stories

    Trainer runs wrong horse at Rockhampton meet

    premium_icon Trainer runs wrong horse at Rockhampton meet

    Horses She has been found guilty of presenting the wrong horse to race though stewards are still deliberating on the penalty.

    Adult entertainer busted with $10k worth of cocaine

    premium_icon Adult entertainer busted with $10k worth of cocaine

    News POLICE charged Rocky woman with supplying and possession of drug

    Five transported to hospital after rollover

    premium_icon Five transported to hospital after rollover

    News Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked

    • 29th Mar 2019 6:21 PM
    CQ star taps into beauty industry with model collection

    premium_icon CQ star taps into beauty industry with model collection

    News Curve model travels world

    • 29th Mar 2019 6:00 PM