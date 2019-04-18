Stop Adani convoy still coming up after Clermont refusals

FOLLOWING yesterday's report in the Courier-Mail which found a large number of Clermont business owners will refuse service to members of the Stop Adani Convoy, leader Bob Brown said the response has only solidified the aims of the movement.

Many in Clermont plan to plaster pro-Adani messages on their businesses and homes.

Clermont locals were upset with an Isaac Regional Council decision to accommodate the convoy, united in their belief that the future prosperity of their town hinged on the outcome of the Adani mine.

The article defined the project as one that would "become a defining issue of the federal election campaign”.

"If (the journalist) is right a major goal of the convoy has already been achieved,” Dr Brown said.

"That is despite (the journalist's) disparaging description of the convoy participants as 'blow-ins'.

"We have said from the outset that the convoy, involving hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people, is about the May 18 election being a national referendum on the climate emergency and Adani.

"It's about fossil fuels and the massive impact on Australia's economy, employment and environment of burning more coal.

"Adani is the litmus test and polls show a big majority of Australians don't want it.”

About 600 people gathered in Hobart on Wednesday to see off the convoy and had rallied in Melbourne on Thursday.

It remains unclear what the Stop Adani Convoy event in Clermont will involve but it has been reported Senator Richard Di Natale, current leader of The Greens, will attend.

A lantern parade will be held in Emu Park on Anzac Day as the convoy passes through Central Queensland.